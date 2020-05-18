Five Jammu & Kashmir doctors test coronavirus positive

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Five doctors working in three hospitals have tested positive for coronavirus in Kashmir on Monday, said Nodal Officer for COVID-19 measures, Dr M Salim Khan.

Among the five, three are from ENT section in SMHS hospital, one from Government Dental College and one from Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Science (SKIMS hospital Bemina), the GMC Srinagar added.

All the five doctors had come in contact with a young woman from Habba Kadal area of Srinagar, who had succumbed to the virus on Monday.

The woman, who was previously operated in SMHS Hospital Srinagar by ENT surgeons for Ludwig's Angina (submandibular abscess) and mediastinitis, was shifted to Surgical ICU there and tested positive for COVID-19.

She has shifted to CD Hospital two daysack where she died yesterday afternoon. An official said contacts of the doctors are being put to 14-days quarantine.

“Besides the contact tracing is being done to identify the persons treated by the doctors in last few days,” he said.

Many doctors and paramedics staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in Valley hospitals after coming into contact with the coronavirus positive cases.

Yesterday, 14 policemen and a pregnant lady were among 62 coronavirus fresh cases in J&K, taking the total number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 1183.

On Saturday, 12 pregnant women, all hailing from Red zone areas of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district had tested positive for COVID-19.