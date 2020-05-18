STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lockdown: IT firm gets labour department notice for layoffs in Pune

Harpreet Saluja, general secretary, NITES, said the action by the company had put at risk the pay and jobs of more than 200 employees.

Published: 18th May 2020 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

layoffs

layoffs

By PTI

PUNE: Pune's Labour Commissioner office has issued a notice to Hexaware Technologies for alleged "non- payment of salaries for three months" and "termination of employees to maintain the profitability" in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Labour Commission office acted on a complaint filed by National Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), an organisation working for the welfare and benefits of employees in IT industry.

The company, however, denied the allegations and claimed that it has given 100 per cent salaries on time to all employees and not laid-off anyone.

"We received complaints from employees of Hexaware Technologies, Hinjawadi regarding non-payment of salaries for three months and termination of employees to maintain the profitability of the business amid COVID pandemic.

"The company has also notified the employees that the salary will stop with immediate effect," read the complaint filed by NITES.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

In a notice, the government Labour Officer S H Chobhe instructed the company to go through thestate government's resolution, dated March 31, and take appropriate steps and apprise the labour commissioner's office.

The notice, dated May 15, asked the firm to not terminate any employee and to not reduce salaries, failing which legal action would be taken.

In a statement,Vishwanath Joshi, Chief People Officer, Hexaware Technologies, said, "We have clarified to the Labour department that this communication is completely distorted and unfounded. At Hexaware, we have paid 100 per cent salaries on time and there have been no layoffs."

Without specifying a number, Joshi said employees have come out of projects as a part of client initiated ramp down but none of them have been laid off, and added all employees have been paid 100 per cent compensation.

Harpreet Saluja, general secretary, NITES, said the action by the company had put at risk the pay and jobs of more than 200 employees.

The company has violated the state government's directions, rules and regulations, Saluja added.

"NITES demands strict action as the organization has failed to follow the basic policies of human rights and violated the Maharashtra government's rules and regulations," reads the complaint.

The firm termed the allegations "completely untrue".

"Most of the employees who are in between projects are attending client interviews, undergoing re-skilling, upskilling programs, attending coaching session with competency managers etc. We have not communicated any intention of termination," Joshi said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Labour Commissioner Hexaware Technologies Pune
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp