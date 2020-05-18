STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra COVID-19 cases cross 35,000-mark; Mumbai count climbs to 21,152

The highest ever count of 2033 fresh cases, 51 deaths and 741 recoveries was reported today.

Published: 18th May 2020 09:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 11:17 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra recorded 2,033 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 35,058 on Monday, while 51 more patients died - 23 of them in Mumbai - raising the toll to 1,249, said the health department.

This was the second consecutive day when the state has reported more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases, said a health department official.

The tally of 2,033 new COVID-19 cases is the second highest single-day count after 2,347 infections recorded on May 17.

The state also reported 51 fresh deaths, taking the fatality count to 1,249, he said.

Also, 749 patients were discharged on Monday, taking the tally of such people to 8,437, the official said.

Of the total coronavirus cases and deaths recorded so far in the state, Mumbai alone accounts for 21,335 infections and 757 fatalities, he said.

Of the 51 fresh deaths, 23 were reported from Mumbai, eight each from Navi Mumbai and Pune, three from Jalgaon, two each from Aurangabad, Ahmednagar and Nagpur, one each from Bhiwandi and Palghar,he said.

One person from Bihar also died of COVID-19 today, the official added.

"With this, the total number of the COVID-19 deaths in the state has gone up to 1,249, he said.

Pune, another coronavirus hotspot, has so far reported 3,707 cases and 196 deaths, he said, adding the entire Pune division has reported a total of 4,640 cases and 232 deaths.

The Thane division, which also consists of Mumbai city, has 26,646 COVID-19 cases and 844 deaths.

The Nashik division has recorded 1,341 cases and 83 deaths followed by the Kolhapur division which has reported 216 infections and five fatalities, he said.

The tally of coronavirus cases in Aurangabad was 1,121 with 34 deaths.

The Latur division, also in Marathwada, has reported 142 cases and six deaths so far, he said.

The Vidarbha region has reported 522 cases and 29 deaths due to COVID-19 till now.

Nagpur's tally was 387 cases and five deaths, the official said.

A total of 43 people from other states are currently receiving treatment in Maharashtra while 11 such patients have succumbed to the infection so far, the official said.

He said the state has performed 2,82,194 tests so far of which 2,47,103 samples were negative and 35,058 tested positive.

The number of active containment zones in the state stood at 1,681 and 14,041 health squads have completed surveillance of 60.47 lakh people.

As many as 8,437 patients have been discharged so far after recovery, he added.

The official said a total of 3,66,242 people are currently under home quarantine and another 18,678 under institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 35,058, new cases 2,033, deaths 1,249, discharged 8,437, active cases 25,392, people tested so far 2,82,194.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Comments

