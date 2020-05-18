STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Migrants hurl stones at police in Ahmedabad demanding to be sent home, 100 detained

Migrant workers from different states have been asking local authorities since many days that they should be sent back to their native places at the earliest.

Published: 18th May 2020 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

Migrants wait for a means of transport to reach a railway station and board a special train to their native place in Uttar Pradesh during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Ahmedabad Thursday May 14 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Nearly 100 migrant workers gathered on a busy road connecting IIM Ahmedabad with Vastrapur area here on Monday and hurled stones at police and vehicles passing by while demanding that they be sent back to their native places immediately, officials said.

Police later lobbed teargas shells to disperse the rioters and detained nearly 100 suspects, they said.

On getting information about the incident, a large police force, including senior officers, rushed to the spot to control the situation.

Local residents living near a labour colony in the area claimed migrant workers suddenly came on the road demanding they be allowed to go back to their native places in the wake of the lockdown.

Joint Commissioner of Police Amit Vishwakarma said migrant workers from different states have been asking local authorities since many days that they should be sent back to their native places at the earliest.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

"Around 400 to 500 migrant workers live at the labour colony and work at a nearby construction site. They are demanding since long that they be sent back.

"When some of them gathered on road on Monday over the same demand, local police asked them to go back and have patience," he said.

"We told them that the administration is also working hard to resolve the issue. However, they suddenly got angry and engaged in stone-pelting. It was a sudden outburst not directed at police," he said.

Nearly 100 suspects were detained after the incident, he said.

Following indiscriminate stone-pelting by the migrant workers, city police conducted a combing operation at a labour colony near the GMDC ground and detained some 100 people, Vastrapur police inspector M M Jadeja said.

"The situation has been brought under control. Two teargas shells were also lobbed to disperse the mob," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IIM Ahmedabad Vastrapur migrant workers COVID 19 lockdown coronavirus
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp