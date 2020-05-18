MP CM Chouhan writes to Mamata for Indore-Kolkata train to ferry Bengal migrants home

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has written a letter to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for the safe return of migrant labourers from the eastern state who are stranded in Indore due to the nationwide lockdown.

In the letter, Chouhan mentioned that a large number of migrant workers from various parts of Bengal have been working in various areas of MP’s economic capital Indore.

Owing to the lockdown and absence of trains or government buses to take these workers to their home state, they are hiring private vehicles to return to their home state. But travelling by private vehicles to Bengal is expensive, inconvenient and unsafe.

While referring to special Shramik Express trains being run by Railways across the nation on the request of various state governments for the safe return of migrants to their home states, Chouhan mentioned in the letter about 85 special trains having brought back around 1.07 lakh MP migrants from different states, adding that the process is still underway.

Chouhan requested the West Bengal CM to coordinate with the Railways to run a special train between Indore and Kolkata for the safe return of Bengal’s migrants to their native state.

Indore is one of the prime COVID-19 hotspots in the country with 2565 cases and 101 deaths.

Just two days back, the MP CM had also written letters to the CMs of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Telangana, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh for providing timely information about inter-state movement of migrants passing through MP.