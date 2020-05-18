STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP CM Chouhan writes to Mamata for Indore-Kolkata train to ferry Bengal migrants home

In the letter, Chouhan mentioned that a large number of migrant workers from various parts of Bengal have been working in various areas of MP’s economic capital Indore.

Published: 18th May 2020 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has written a letter to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for the safe return of migrant labourers from the eastern state who are stranded in Indore due to the nationwide lockdown.

In the letter, Chouhan mentioned that a large number of migrant workers from various parts of Bengal have been working in various areas of MP’s economic capital Indore.

Owing to the lockdown and absence of trains or government buses to take these workers to their home state, they are hiring private vehicles to return to their home state. But travelling by private vehicles to Bengal is expensive, inconvenient and unsafe.

While referring to special Shramik Express trains being run by Railways across the nation on the request of various state governments for the safe return of migrants to their home states, Chouhan mentioned in the letter about 85 special trains having brought back around 1.07 lakh MP migrants from different states, adding that the process is still underway.

Chouhan requested the West Bengal CM to coordinate with the Railways to run a special train between Indore and Kolkata for the safe return of Bengal’s migrants to their native state.

Indore is one of the prime COVID-19 hotspots in the country with 2565 cases and 101 deaths.

Just two days back, the MP CM had also written letters to the CMs of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Telangana, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh for providing timely information about inter-state movement of migrants passing through MP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Mamata Banerjee Migrant workers
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp