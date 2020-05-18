Nawazuddin Siddiqui home quarantined with family at UP home

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members have been placed under home quarantine after they travelled to their hometown Muzaffarnagar in western Uttar Pradesh from Mumbai amid the COVID-19 driven nationwide lockdown.

The move came keeping in view the isolation protocol.

As per sources, the actor had reached his ancestral place on May 11 to celebrate Eid. Taking its cognizance, the authorities directed him and his family to remain under home quarantine for 14 days till May 25. It is reported that Nawazuddin obtained permission from authorities in Mumbai for travelling to Muzaffarnagar. He was accompanied by his mother, brother, and sister-in-law on the homeward journey.

The sources claimed that his and his family’s samples were also collected and sent for testing. The results showed all of them negative for coronavirus.