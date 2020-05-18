STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Online portal for labourers in Rajasthan: CM Gehlot

The CM directed officials of the labour department to provide training to the incoming workers as per their qualifications and requirements of industries.

Published: 18th May 2020 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Workers hailing from Rajasthan who were employed in shops in Sowcarpet and Broadway seen boarding into a bus bound to Jodhpur. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Ashok Gehlot government will set up an online ‘Labour  Employment Exchange’ and approved a ‘Migrant  Rajasthani Workers Welfare Fund’ to helps hundreds of labourers who returned home after losing jobs.

Through the online Labour  Employment Exchange, workers will be able to get employment in accordance with their skills. Moreover, industries will be able to hire labour according to their needs.
About 12 lakh Rajasthanis living in other states are already registered online but there are many workers who are yet to enrol themselves. According to the Rajasthan government’s data, there are 12 lakh workers who are keen to return.

In a review of the Labor Department through a virtual conference, CM Ashok Gehlot directed officials that survey of workers and construction workers should be done online. “We have an obligation to support the workers in this time of disaster. Our government is deeply concerned about them. Also, it is  necessary to ensure the availability of workers to bring industries  back on track.”

The CM directed officials of the labour department to provide training to the incoming workers as per their qualifications and requirements of industries. “They should be employed in industries, so that production  can start. If there is a need for a change in labour laws as per the need of the time, then do that  too. Make sure that no entrepreneurs remove workers or cut  wages.”

According to the Federation of Rajasthan Trade and  Industry, there are 2.8 lakh industries registered in the state where a total of about 50 lakh workers were employed earlier. Around 30 lakh workers are employed in trade and industry while 20 lakhs are in the construction sector. While 6 lakh workers are  from out of Rajasthan in trade and industry, 4 lakh have already left the state. FORTI chairman Suresh Agarwal said industries in Rajasthan are facing a tough time. “After being badly hit by the lockdown, the crisis has  worsened in recent weeks as migrant workers continue to leave the state.”

