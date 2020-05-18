STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi reviews preparations against cyclone 'Amphan', assures all Central support

Soon after the meeting, the prime minister wrote on Twitter that he prays for everyone's safety 'and assure all possible support from the central government.'

Fishing boats anchored at the Puri beach after authorities warned fishermen not to venture into the sea in the view of Cyclone Amphan at Konark in Puri district. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the response preparedness against cyclone Amphan developing in the Bay of Bengal, and assured all possible Central assistance to the states which are likely to be hit.

At the review meet, Modi took stock of the situation and reviewed the measures as well as the evacuation plan presented by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

"During the presentation of the response plan, DG NDRF (SN Pradhan) informed that 25 NDRF teams have been deployed on the ground while 12 others are ready in reserve.

"Twenty-four other NDRF teams are also on standby in different parts of the country," the statement said.

The prime minister said he "reviewed the preparedness regarding the situation due to cyclone 'Amphan'.

The response measures as well as evacuation plans were discussed.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Principal Advisor to the PM P K Sinha and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba also attended the meeting.

Cyclone 'Amphan' intensified into a super cyclonic storm on Monday and is likely to move across the northeast Bay of Bengal, and cross the West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts between Digha and the Hatia island on May 20, the IMD has said.

