STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

South Africa to repatriate its over 200 citizens from India on May 22

India on Sunday extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31 to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Published: 18th May 2020 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers exit an AI repatriation flight.

Passengers exit an AI repatriation flight. (Photo | Hardeep Puri, Twitter)

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa will repatriate its over 200 citizens, who have been stranded across India due to the COVID-19 restrictions, by a charter flight on May 22, according to the country's department of international relations.

The South African nationals will be repatriated from India as part of the country's exercise to bring back its stranded citizens from different countries, including the US and UK, the South African Department of International Relations and Communication (DIRCO) said on Friday.

The DRDO said that a charter flight of the South African Airways (SAA)would collect the South African nationals from Mumbai and New Delhi on May 22.

However, some of the South African nationals stranded in different cities in India are finding it difficult to reach to the international airports in Mumbai or Delhi to take the flight due to the nationwide lockdown in place in the country.

India on Sunday extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31 to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

READ| Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not

In one case, a South African company is footing a hefty bill of over Rs 75,000 for a car trip to get its three employees, who were on training in Kolkota, to Delhi for the flight.

Some of them are even finding it hard to pay for the one-way ticket costing over 15,000 rands (USD 805) per person in the economy class.

With SAA having stopped its direct flights to Mumbai a few years ago, most South Africans use other airlines, usually via Dubai, and will be required to buy new SAA tickets for the one-way flight costing around three times the normal airfare.

The airline said those who are holding an SAA ticket will have the amount offset against the cost of the repatriation flight.

Sharon Ryan, who started a group for the South Africans stuck in India, said, amongst the elderly and children who make up our numbers, is a stage-4 cancer patient, someone who suffers from diabetes and ischemic heart disease, both out of medication.

"Another is stuck in the Thar Desert in temperatures ranging 38-45 degrees Celsius, suffering heat exhaustion, Ryan said.

The flight will terminate in Johannesburg, so the returnees will still have the added challenge of getting to their places of residence after mandatory quarantine because inter-provincial travel is still prohibited in South Africa due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

With India still preparing to repatriate its citizens from South Africa, SAA has offered them the opportunity to use the outbound flight from Johannesburg subject to certain conditions.

The process for booking has stringent requirements, and closes on Monday, but there has reportedly been a flood of enquiries from among the estimated 50,000 Indian nationals in South Africa who either work in the country, or have been visiting family members here.

Among the SAA requirements is approval and vetting for the flight by the Indian missions in South Africa, whose offices were opened this weekend to provide assistance to those needing it.

The Indian High Commission in Pretoria said in a statement that priority will be given to compelling cases in distress, including migrant workers who have been laid off, short term visa holders faced with expiry of visas, persons with medical emergencies, pregnant women, the elderly, those required to return to India due to death of a family member, and students.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
repatriation Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp