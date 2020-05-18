STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
West Bengal braces to fight cyclone 'Amphan' amid COVID-19 crisis

A special control room has been set up at the state secretariat from where the chief minister is likely to monitor the situation.

Cyclone Amphan

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Bengal government has started taking measures after the Centre warned the state that cyclonic storm Amphan could hit Bengal in the next couple of days.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting to review preparedness. A special control room has also been set up at the state secretariat from where the chief minister is likely to monitor the situation.

"More than one lakh people will be evacuated from the coastal areas of Sunderbans. The National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force have been stationed at various places in Suderbans and East Midnapore district. We have set up more than 300 multi-purpose cyclone centres for people who will be shifted from coastal and low lying areas in Sunderbans," said Sunderbans affairs minister Manturam Pakhira.

IMD director (Kolkata) GC Das said the landfall will be severe. "The cyclone is expected to hit anytime between afternoon and evening of May 20. As of now, it will hit Sunderbans delta region with a wind speed of 150 kmph. The next 24 hours is very crucial as Amphan is expected to intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm," he said.  

Fishermen have been asked not to venture into Bay of Bengal. While seven teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in six districts.

The state government has started making arrangements like keeping cyclone centres ready, preparing to evacuate people from low-lying areas and arranging for dry food packets and water pouches in the coastal districts.    

"We have kept our arrangements ready. We request the fishermen not to venture into sea or rivers for the next few days. Social distancing will be maintained at the cyclone centres," said home secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay.

