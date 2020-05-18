STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yogi Adityanath accepts Priyanka Gandhi's offer to deploy 1,000 buses for migrants

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had slammed the Congress for not submitting the list of buses and playing 'petty politics'.

Published: 18th May 2020 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

A large number of migrant workers gather at Govardhan Stadium in Agra on Monday

A large number of migrant workers gather at Govardhan Stadium in Agra on Monday. (Photo| ANI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Congress, here on Monday, claimed to have submitted the list of 1,000 buses to the Yogi Adityanath government.

While state Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu was holding a press meet to make the announcement, the state government released the letter sent to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accepting her offer of running 1,000 buses for migrant workers.

Why is govt not facilitating migrant labourers' journey home: Priyanka Gandhi on Auraiya incident

The letter sent by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi is dated May 18. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had slammed the Congress for not submitting the list of buses and playing 'petty politics' on the migrant workers' issue.

Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
For representational purposes.
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
