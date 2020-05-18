Yogi Adityanath accepts Priyanka Gandhi's offer to deploy 1,000 buses for migrants

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Congress, here on Monday, claimed to have submitted the list of 1,000 buses to the Yogi Adityanath government.

While state Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu was holding a press meet to make the announcement, the state government released the letter sent to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accepting her offer of running 1,000 buses for migrant workers.

The letter sent by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi is dated May 18. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had slammed the Congress for not submitting the list of buses and playing 'petty politics' on the migrant workers' issue.