STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Abroad education plans dropped due to COVID-19? HRD announces fresh chance to apply for JEE-Main

The application window for the Joint Entrance Exam, which opened on Tuesday, will have to be completed by May 24.

Published: 19th May 2020 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

Computer, Mouse, Online

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Students whose plans to study abroad have been affected due to COVID-19 will get a fresh chance to apply for the JEE-Main, the entrance exam for engineering colleges, the HRD minister announced on Tuesday.

"In view of the representations received from various Indian students, who were scheduled to join colleges abroad but are now keen to pursue their studies in India due to the changed circumstances arising out of COVID-19, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to give an opportunity," Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" said.

The application window for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE-Main), which opened on Tuesday, will have to be completed by May 24.

"Students who were not able to complete their application forms due to other reasons can also make use of this opportunity," NTA Director Vineet Joshi said.

The exam, which was earlier scheduled in April and was postponed due to lockdown restrictions, will be held across the country from July 18-23.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the decision of over 48 per cent Indian students who wanted to study abroad, according to a report by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), which comes out with global rankings for educational institutions.

The significantly lower return on investment in an already expensive international higher education domain and the further reduced chances of employability in the post COVID-19 world have a key role to play in this shift, experts at QS have pointed out.

The novel coronavirus has claimed over three lakh lives with more than 48 lakh people infected across the globe.

The deadly virus has brought several countries to a standstill with many imposing international travel restrictions, delaying or disrupting the study-abroad plans of students.

Meanwhile, the HRD minister launched an artificial intelligence-powered mobile application called the "National Test Abhyas" for mock tests for the JEE-Main and medical entrance exam NEET.

"The app has been developed by the NTA to enable the candidates to take mock tests for upcoming exams such as the JEE-Main, NEET under the NTA's purview.

It has been launched to facilitate the candidates' access to high-quality mock tests from the safety and comfort of their homes since there was a demand for making up the loss to students due to the closure of educational institutions and NTA's test-practice centres (TPCs) because of the continuing lockdown," a senior official in the HRD ministry said.

"With this facility for students, India has taken the lead in restoring a semblance of normalcy in one more crucial area, test preparations, even as we tackle these unprecedented times that have led to significant changes around the world," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
JEE MAIN COVID 19 JEE MAIN entrance exam
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
COVID-19: India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35000 cases
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp