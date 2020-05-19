STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam police gun down former SSB jawan hours after he shot dead his wife, son and uncle

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A former Sashastra Seema Bal jawan in Assam was gunned down by the police hours after he had shot dead his wife, 21-year-old son and a maternal uncle with a .32 pistol.

Sanjay Das had gone into hiding after the killings at his residence in Upper Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Monday.

Late at night, he was traced at an abandoned building of the Fisheries Department. When a police team asked him to surrender, he allegedly opened fire on the personnel. This led to a gunfight during which he was killed.

Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police, Sreejith T, told The New Indian Express that when the man saw the cops at close range, he opened fire which led the police to retaliate.

“After the killings, he had fled. Late Monday evening, we received inputs that he was hiding in Sukanpukhuri area of the district. A team of police personnel soon traced him. The team cordoned off the place and started negotiating. However, he didn’t budge even after continuous negotiations. He was hell bent upon killing somebody and lobbed a few stun grenades,” Sreejith said.

“It appears that he was mentally unstable. He has a history of criminality,” Sreejith said.

There are reports that Das was an alcoholic and habitual gambler who has taken loans from many people. However, the SP said it was too early to comment more as the investigation had just started.

