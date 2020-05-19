Budgam shooting ‘unfortunate’, have ordered probe: J&K DGP

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In a hint at bungling by the CRPF, J&K Police chief Dilbag Singh called the shooting of 25-year-old youth in Budgam last week unfortunate and ordered a probe by Inspector General Vijay Kumar.

Peer Mehraj-ud-Din, 25, who was driving a vehicle, was shot dead by CRPF men after he allegedly jumped two security checkpoints at Narabal area in Budgam on May 13. His uncle Ghulam Hassan Shah, an assistant sub-inspector, had claimed that Peer was the victim of unprovoked firing. The ASI was travelling in the car with Peer.

On Monday, J&K DGP Dilbag Singh termed the killing as very unfortunate. “The deceased is the nephew of a police officer. It is very sad. It was unfortunate. It was perhaps an avoidable incident,” he said, adding that the security men should not have resorted to such action.

Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar has been directed to conduct a probe to ascertain the cause, the J&K Police chief said.Meanwhile, CRPF spokesman Pankaj Singh said the vehicle driven by Peer had jumped two check points in Budgam. “An Army convoy was passing through the adjacent road. Fearing sabotage, the CRPF jawan manning the naka fired warning shots. When the car didn’t stop, the jawan fired at the car, injuring the driver who later succumbed to injuries,” he said.