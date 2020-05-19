STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre should bear travel expenses of migrant workers: Mayawati

The BSP chief also urged the Centre to ask state governments to provide food to migrant labourers in their respective states.

Published: 19th May 2020

Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday requested the Central government to bear the travel expenses of migrant workers "keeping in mind the economic condition of the states".

"I would like to request the Central government to bear the expense of sending migrant workers from buses and trains, on humanitarian grounds as well as keeping in mind the economic condition of the states," Mayawati said in a tweet (translated from Hindi).

The BSP chief also urged the Centre to ask state governments to provide food to migrant labourers in their respective states.

READ| 9 migrant workers killed in Bihar after truck collides with bus

"Along with this, it is also necessary to ask the state governments to make proper arrangements for eating and lodging of migrant labourers in their respective states and sending them by buses and trains etc. through a simple process," she said in another tweet.

"BSP also believes that if the Congress party actually has 1,000 buses, then there should be no delay in sending them to Lucknow, because here too the migrant labourers are eagerly waiting to go to their homes in large numbers," Mayawati said.

