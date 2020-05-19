STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cyclone 'Amphan': BSF moves ships, patrol boats to safe anchor in Sunderbans

These vessels are used by the south Bengal frontier of the border force to guard about 350 km of the riverine border in this area.

Published: 19th May 2020 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 08:59 PM   |  A+A-

Cyclone Amphan has brought clouds to Howrah. (Photo| PTI)

Cyclone Amphan has brought clouds to Howrah. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Border Security Force (BSF) has moved its three floating border posts or ships and 45 other patrol boats deployed to guard the India-Bangladesh riverine front in the Sunderbans and Icchamati river in West Bengal to safe anchorage in view of the cyclonic storm 'Amphan', officials said.

These vessels are used by the south Bengal frontier of the border force to guard about 350 km of the riverine border in this area.

The BSF protects over 930 km of the International Border under this frontier that includes 110 km of the Sunderbans, Estuary Point, Icchamati river and Panitar, where the land and the riverine borders of the two countries meet.

ALSO READ | Assam issues 'high alert' on cyclone 'Amphan'

The three floating border posts or ships, 45 other patrol and mechanised boats have been moved for safe anchorage in the creeks of the Sunderbans in view of cyclone 'Amphan'.

BSF Deputy Inspector General (south Bengal frontier) S S Guleria told PTI that the troops who man these vessels will move to land border posts till the activity of the cyclone.

"Troops have been kept on alert and being shifted to secure and safe locations when cyclone would be striking in the Sunderbans.

Till that time, mobile vehicular and foot patrolling in the land areas are being executed," the force said in a statement.

"Manpower would be shifted to earmarked concrete locations to protect them from cyclones," it added.

A team of experts like electricians, plumber, mechanics, masons and engineering personnel have also been sent to the riverine border fronts so that they can help in reviving the damaged infrastructure as soon as possible, Guleria, who has earlier served in the NDRF, said.

ALSO READ | Cyclone 'Amphan' to make landfall on Wednesday, lakhs evacuated in Bengal, Odisha

He said satellite phones have also been provided to the riverine border posts so that communication links are on, he added.

A control room, headed by a Commandant-rank officer, has been established for the cyclone-related operations at Hasnabad where the water wing of the force is based.

  A team of doctors, paramedics, life saving drugs and two ambulances have also been mobilised and placed with the Hasnabad control room, the BSF said.

Two speed boats will also work as water ambulances as road links are expected to be cut off due to uprooting of trees and electric poles, it said.

Some tents and shelter have also been prepared to help the local population incase it is required, the force said.

Another senior BSF officer said the force is coordinating with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local authorities to evacuate locals to safer places and initiate search and rescue operations once the cyclone makes a landfall on May 20, expected to be between Digha in West Bengal and Hatiya in Bangladesh.

"The BSF is fully ready to fight the disaster caused by the cyclone," he said.

Cyclone 'Amphan' has the potential to cause extensive damage in the coastal districts of West Bengal when it makes landfall on Wednesday somehwere between the Digha island in West Bengal and Hatiya island of Bangladesh,  the government had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cyclone Amphan Amphan BSF Sunderbans
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
COVID-19: India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35000 cases
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp