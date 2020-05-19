Four killed, 22 hurt as bus carrying migrants hits truck in Maharashtra's Yavatmal

By PTI

MUMBAI: Three migrant labourers and a bus driver were killed and 22 others injured after their vehicle hit a stationary truck in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district in the early hours of Tuesday, a police official said.

The accident took place at Kolwan village around 3:30 am when the bus was on way from Solapur to Nagpur railway station where the labourers were supposed to board a Shramik Special train to reach their native places in Jharkhand, Addl SP Noorul Hasan said.

He said that the bus driver lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle hit a stationary truck which was carrying road construction material. Three labourers and the bus driver were killed in the accident, the official said, adding that 22 others were injured and rushed to a hospital.

He added that police have registered an accidental death case.