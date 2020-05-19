STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IndiGo flights to share weather data with IMD

IndiGo said it has incorporated a plan for its pilots to report high level wind and temperatures at different stages of a flight as desired by the IMD across all flight operations.

Published: 19th May 2020 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Indigo

File Image of an Indigo Aircraft for representational purposes. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, IndiGo said on Tuesday its aircraft will provide crucial data on wind, humidity and temperature during all flight operations to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to help it make accurate weather predictions.

"The data, which is imperative for accurate predictions of weather, has been unavailable to the IMD since a majority of flights are out of operation due to the nationwide lockdown, coupled with staff constraints," the budget carrier said in a press release.

IndiGo said it has incorporated a plan for its pilots to report high level wind and temperatures at different stages of a flight as desired by the IMD across all flight operations. "The pilot reports will capture and share observations at cruising altitude midway of the destination, at cruising altitude just before start of descent, near 10,000 feet, near 5,000 feet....to support the Wx (weather) forecast model," the airline said.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus. All scheduled commercial flight operations have been suspended for this period. However, cargo flights, medical evacuation flights and special flights permitted by the aviation regulator DGCA are allowed to operate.

Ashim Mittra, Senior Vice President, Flight Operations, IndiGo, said, "We have made pilot reporting compulsory on our flight operations. We will share observations from every flight within 2 hours to the IMD headquarters, so that they can use this data for the benefit of the nation."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IMD Indigo Indigo airlines Indigo weather update
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp