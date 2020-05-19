STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kisan Nyay Yojana to be launched in Chhattisgarh on May 21

The scheme will see a sum of Rs 5,700 crore being transferred directly to the accounts of 19 lakh farmers of the state in four instalments.

Farmers, Agriculture

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh is set to launch the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana in the state on Thursday to encourage farmers to produce more crops and help them get the right price for it.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will formally launch the scheme in the state through a video conference on May 21, the death anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, an official statement said.

The Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana has been launched to encourage farmers for increasing crop production in the state and provide them the right price for their produce, it said.

In order to encourage farmers to cultivate crops, the state government, will provide paddy and maize cultivating farmers assistance with the rate of maximum Rs 10,000 per acre in a proportionate manner from Kharif 2019 season, depending on the quantity acquired through cooperative society, the statement said.

Under this scheme 18,34,834 farmers will be provided Rs 1,500 crore as first instalment for paddy crop.

Similarly, for sugarcane crop, payment of FRP amount of Rs 261 per quintal and incentive and input support, amounting to Rs 93.75 per quintal, i.e. maximum Rs 355 per quintal, will be made depending on the quantity of sugarcane purchased by the cooperative mill in the crushing year 2019-20.

Under this, 34,637 farmers of the state will get Rs 73 crore 55 lakh in four instalments and the first instalment of this amount, Rs 18,43 crore will be transferred on May 21.

The Chhattisgarh government is also going to provide incentive money (outstanding bonus) at the rate of Rs 50 per quintal based on the quantity of sugarcane purchased through cooperative sugar factories in the year 2018-19, the official statement said.

Under this, it said, Rs 10.27 crore will be given to 24,414 farmers of the state.

The state government has also decided to provide benefits to farmers of maize crop acquired through cooperative society in Kharif 2019.

Data of maize crop are being collected, based on which they will be paid the upcoming installment.

In order to make the state's economy dynamic and strong, the Chhattisgarh government has transferred an amount of Rs 900 crore to farmers in their accounts in times of crisis like lockdown, under crop insurance and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana, the statement said.

Under the scheme, the state government has included paddy, maize, soyabean, groundnut, sesame, arhar , moong, urad, kulthi, ramatil, kodo, kotki from kharif 2020 and sugarcane in rabi.

The government has also said that if the farmer receiving grant takes paddy crop in the previous year and replaces the paddy with other crops included in the scheme, this year, then in such a situation they will be given additional assistance per acre.

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments.

