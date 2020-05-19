STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lockdown: Politics on migrant workers

UP govt allows Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s offer to run buses for stranded workers but also terms it as fake concern; Mamata hints at MP chief minister while requesting other states to cooperate

Published: 19th May 2020 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Migrants stretch out their hands for drinking water being distributed by a volunteer at Ramlila ground in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday | PTI

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW/KOLKATA: Ending a three-day face-off, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday accepted the Congress’ offer to run 1,000 buses to transport migrant workers to their native places across the state.

UP additional chief secretary, home, Awanish Awasthi wrote to senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra seeking details of 1,000 buses along with the names and details of the drivers and conductors. The buses, belonging to Rajasthan State Road Transport department, will be run by the Congress for which it will bear the entire expenses incurred.

The Congress claimed that they were preparing the list and would provide the details soon. “We welcome the state government’s decision. We have details of the buses. As the state government has sought more details about driver and conductor, we will provide them at the earliest,” said Congress legislature party leader Aaradhna Mishra.

Later, Priyanka tweeted thanking CM Adityanath. But soon, the UP CMO tweeted four posers for the Congress leader, calling her party’s offer as a fake concern. Four posers were put out for Priyanka asking her if Congress was so moved by the sufferings of migrants and that they had 1000 buses, then why migrants were stuffed in trucks while being ferried from Rajasthan and Maharashtra to UP, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

As there is a crowd of migrants stranded at its borders, the UP government decided to run trains between districts to take migrants back to their native places across the state. The state would pay Rs 26 crore to the Indian Railways for the plying of ‘Shramik Special’ trains to bring back these migrants from other states.
In Kolkata, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee reached out to other states for providing trains for migrants from Bengal. “We have already initiated measures to send back migrants from other states. I am requesting other states to do the same. We have already requested 105 trains. We will ask the railways to arrange for 115 more trains,’’ Mamata said, after she received a letter from her MP counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan requesting her to urge the Railways to run a Shramik special train from Indore to enable the return of migrant workers from Bengal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh UP government Congress Migrant Workers Migrant labourers lockdown
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp