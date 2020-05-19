STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra govt divides state into red and non-red zones, allows relaxations in lockdown

The Mumbai metropolitan region, Pune, Solapur, Nasik, Amaravati, Malegaon, Aurangabad, Dhule and Jalgaon districts will be part of the red zones

Published: 19th May 2020 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

Health workers wearing protective suits screen resident of Kumbharwada during a house-to-house health survey at Mumbai's Dharavi

For representational purposes

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government issued a notification on Tuesday dividing the COVID-19 affected areas in the state into red and non-red zones. The Mumbai metropolitan region falls under the red zone.

According to the notification, home delivery of alcohol will be allowed in Mumbai but sales will not be allowed at liquor shops. All the rules of the notification will come into effect from May 22. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had earlier announced the extension of the lockdown till May 30.

The central government previously announced three zones -- green with zero COVID-19 cases, orange with less than 15 cases and red with more than 15 cases. But now there will only be two zones in the state.

The Mumbai metropolitan region that includes Thane, Kalyan, Navi Mumbai etc, Pune, Solapur, Nasik, Amaravati, Malegaon, Aurangabad, Dhule and Jalgaon districts will be red zones while the remaining districts will be non-red zones.

“Property and vehicle registrations will be allowed in all red and non-red zones while taxis and autos will not be allowed in red zones. Malls, restaurants, cinema halls, swimming pools, gyms and other public gathering places will remain shut,” stated the notification.

The notification further reads that standalone non-essential shops along with essentials will be permitted to function in red zones as well. “Barber shops and saloons will not be allowed in both red and non-red zones. Restaurants can start home delivery services. Government and private offices will be allowed to function in non-red zones while in red zones, only 5% government staff will work and private offices will remain shut,” reads the notification.

Thackeray said that industries have been allowed to function in non-red zones, adding that only eco-friendly industries will be allowed to operate in red zones. The government has also started the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment scheme where more than 1.5 lakh labourers have been given work.

Thackeray is planning to reopen schools and colleges in June. He had a meeting with school and higher education department officials via video conferencing where they discussed starting the academic year. Thackeray said COVID-19 will impact the education sector not just in India but at the global level also.

“But children's education should not be affected. I have asked the education department to submit a comprehensive plan revolving around the new academic year. We should also have a backup plan. If schools and colleges do not open in June, then e-schools or digital learning should be started. The IT department should also be involved while preparing the plan,” Thackeray said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray COVID-19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
COVID-19: India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35000 cases
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp