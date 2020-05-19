Nadda asks BJP workers to join relief operations for super cyclone Amphan

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday asked his party members to join in evacuation and relief operations in states being hit by super cyclone Amphan, and urged them to do so in cooperation with the local administration.

Nadda, a statement said, discussed important aspects of the relief and evacuation plan with senior BJP leaders of Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, through video conference.

"Super cyclone Amphan is heading towards coastal region of Orissa, West Bengal, partially touching Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. PM chaired a high-level meeting yesterday. A clear directive was given to BJP workers to cooperate in relief operations and evacuation process of people," Nadda said.

The central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has made preparations in coordination with states to deal with the cyclone, he said.

This is the second super cyclone over the Bay of Bengal in two decades.

The cyclone is expected to make landfall on the West Bengal coast on Wednesday afternoon between Digha in West Bengal and Hatia Island in Bangladesh as an extremely severe cyclonic storm.