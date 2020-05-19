STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

New J&K domicile rules will give 'long due' rights to refugees, Kashmiri Pandits: BJP

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra noted that the Jammu and Kashmir government has now notified new domicile rules.

Published: 19th May 2020 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

BJP president JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Tuesday hailed the new domicile rules notified in Jammu and Kashmir, with its president JP Nadda saying they will give the "long due" rights to all refugees as well as to Kashmiri Pandits living outside the union territory.

People belonging to West Pakistan, Valmikis, women marrying outside communities, non-registered Kashmiri migrants and displaced people will soon get domicile under a new set of rules issued by the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday.

ALSO READ| BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar likens Bhainsa clashes to Kashmiri Pandit exodus

"The new domicile rules gazetted in J&K are a welcome step. This will give the long due rights to all refugees incl those from West Pak, SC workers from rest of India settled in J&K for decades, children of KPs living outside J&K to claim domicile now.  Equality & Dignity for all," he said on Twitter.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra noted that the Jammu and Kashmir government has now notified new domicile rules. "The domicile rules notified now replace the erstwhile J&K permanent resident rules that stood abrogated along with the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A. This is something that India had long waited for," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP JP Nadda Kashmiri Pandits Kashmir domivile rules
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp