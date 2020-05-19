STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No passes needed for inter-district travel in Gujarat: Deputy CM Nitin Patel

Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel said as per the provisions of the Lockdown 4.0 there was no need for passes to commute between districts.

Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel

Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

GANDHINAGAR: As the Gujarat Health Department issued order, here on Tuesday, identifying the containment zones, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said as per the provisions of the Lockdown 4.0 there was no need for passes to commute between districts.

"Now any citizen can travel anywhere in the state. No passes are needed for inter-district travel. But there won't be any movement inside the containment zones, except for medical emergencies and services," said Patel.

The state government has identified 575 containment zones. Of these, 11 have been marked in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation area, 41 in the Surat Municipal Corporation area, 25 in the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation area, 90 in the Vadodara Municipal Corporation area, 21 in the Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation area, 8 in the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation area and one each zone in the Rajkot and the Junagadh Municipal Corporation areas.

In these containment zones, there are 31,03,473 people in 6,52,558 households.

Ahmedabad, the hotspot declared by the Union government, which accounts for 75-80 per cent of the Covid-19 cases in the state, has 11 containment zones, half of them within the walled city. In 2,61,511 households, 12,98,212 people are residing in it.

