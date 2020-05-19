Odisha reports 82 new Covid-19 cases and one death, state tally 978

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha recorded 82 more Covid-19 positive cases and one death in the last 24 hours taking the total number of confirmed cases to 978 and the deaths to five.

The new cases have been reported from Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Khurda, Cuttack, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore, Angul, Sambalpur, and Nayagarh districts.

The highest cases (31) have been detected in Jajpur, followed by 21 in Bhadrak, eight in Kendrapara, four each in Khurda, Cuttack and Puri, three in Jagatsinghpur, two each in Balasore, Angul, and Sambalpur besides one in Nayagarh.

Apart from two cases in Bhubaneswar in Khurda and one in Cuttack, all other cases are from quarantine centres.

Of the 31 affected people in Jajpur, 30 had returned from West Bengal and one from Telangana. As many as 12 persons of the 21 fresh cases detected in Bhadrak are Bengal returnees and six are from Gujarat, two from Tamil Nadu, and one from Andhra Pradesh.

In Kendrapara, three are from Tamil Nadu, two each from West Bengal and Maharashtra and one from Karnataka. Two each cases from Sambalpur and Angul are returnees from Bengal and Surat respectively.

While the positive case in Nayagarh is imported from Surat, of the three cases in Cuttack, one each had returned from Maharashtra, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

A 75-year-old man of Cuttack suffering from severe comorbidities and chronic pulmonary disease was admitted to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar. He died while undergoing treatment. He was found to be positive for Covid-19 after death.

With 4536 tests on Monday, Odisha crossed one lakh mark in the testing of samples. So far 1,00,302 samples have been tested in the State. The highest samples tested in Khurda district, followed by Jajpur, Balasore, Ganjam, and Bhadrak. Nearly half of the total samples tested in the five districts.

Meanwhile, 30 more Covid-19 patients, 20 from Ganjam, five from Kendrapara, two each from Balasore and Bhadrak and one from Nayagarh have recovered in the State. With this the number of persons cured and active cases stands at 306 and 666 respectively.