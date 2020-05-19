STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan violates ceasefire on LoC in J&K's Rajouri

This was reported even as another encounter was underway in Srinagar, where two J&K policemen and a CRPF trooper were injured.

Published: 19th May 2020 10:42 AM

Image used for representational purpose (File | PTI)

By IANS

JAMMU: Pakistan on Tuesday again violated ceasefire agreement on the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K's Rajouri district as it initiated unprovoked shelling and firing at Indian forces.

Defence spokesman Colonel Devender Anand said: "At about 7.30 a.m. today Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Sunderbani sector. Indian army is retaliating befittingly."

This was reported even as another encounter was underway in Srinagar, where two J&K policemen and a CRPF trooper were injured.

On Monday also, Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling on the LoC in Gulpur sector of Poonch district.

The bilateral ceasefire agreement signed by India and Pakistan in 2003 had held for some years bringing a modicum of normalcy into the lives of thousands of people living along the LoC.

For many years now Pakistan has been observing this agreement more in its breach by frequent violations of ceasefire on the LoC.

Senior army officers say this is done by Pakistan to provide covering fire to the terrorists so that they can sneak into the Indian side of the LoC.

