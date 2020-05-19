Provide jobs to migrant workers who have returned to the state: Assam CM Sonowal to BDOs

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday stressed on the need to focus on providing job opportunities to migrants workers who have returned to the state due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Reviewing the progress of various schemes being implemented at the villages by the Panchayat and Rural Development department, Sonowal interacting with Block Development Officers asked them to provide job opportunities to the youth who have returned to their villages .

The chief minister reviewed the progress of various schemes being implemented by the Panchayat and Rural Development department.

Sonowal asked the BDOs to carry out schemes which would create assets in society and provide job opportunities to the returning youths.

The chief minister also directed the deputy commissioners to identify skills of the migrant workers who have returned to their respective districts and engage them in schemes suitable to their capabilities.

He also asked the DCs to take steps for settlement of all land related disputes for expeditiously carrying out PMAY and MGNREGA works, besides evaluating utility of assets that have already been created under different schemes of P&RD department.

In view of several complaints of anomaly received on disbursal of Rs 1000 provided by the Government to non-NFSA card holders following the lockdown, Sonowal instructed the DCs to find out those involved in the misconduct and take steps for bringing them to justice.

He also asked them to provide detail note on every scheme to the GP presidents and secretaries so that they could be brought to the knowledge of the people promoting greater involvement of the community in the schemes.