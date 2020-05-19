STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Russian teenagers found partying on Goa beach amid COVID-19 lockdown restrictions; detained

The teenagers were found drinking and partying at an isolated area on Ashwem beach on Sunday in violation of lockdown norms and other government rules and were subsequently detained.

Published: 19th May 2020 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

No swimming allowed off Goa beaches for next few days. (Wikipedia)

For representational purposes

By PTI

PANAJI: A group of teenage Russians, including girls, was detained by police for partying on a beach in north Goa, an official said on Tuesday.

The teenagers were found drinking and partying at an isolated area on Ashwem beach on Sunday in violation of lockdown norms and other government rules and were subsequently detained, he said.

All the Russians who were detained by the Pernem police were found to be minors and in their teens, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Gajanan Prabhudesai, citing personal details from their passports.

All of them, including a few girls, were detained on Sunday, he said.

Prabhudesai said an offence was registered against them for drinking in public place and also for violating lockdown norms.

All details about these minors have been submitted to the Juvenile Justice Board, which deals with cases related to underage offenders, he said.

The Russian consulate will also be informed about the incident, the police officer added.

A video purportedly showing police personnel detaining the underage Russians from the party spot has surfaced on social media.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Goa Goa coronavirus cases Goa lockdown restrictions Goa tourism Russians in Goa
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
COVID-19: India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35000 cases
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp