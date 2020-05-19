STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Samajwadi Party leader, son shot dead over personal enmity in UP

Chhotelal Diwakar had contested the 2017 assembly elections on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

Published: 19th May 2020 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party leader and his son were shot during the early hours of Tuesday.

Samajwadi Party leader and his son were shot during the early hours of Tuesday.

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a sensational broad daylight double murder, a Samajwadi Party leader and his son were shot dead in village Shamshoi under Bahjoi police station area of Sambhal district, around 300 km from state capital Lucknow, in western UP on Tuesday morning.

The SP leader Chhote Lal Diwakar was holding the post of the village head. As per police sources, Diwakar and his son were killed over a dispute triggered over a road construction project under MGNREGAscheme in the area.

Diwakar, accompanied by his son Sunil, had gone to inspect the construction work outside the village when the incident occurred. Diwakar was a prominent SP face in the district. He was fielded to contest the 2017 Assembly election from Chandausi assembly segment on SP ticket but had to withdraw his candidature as the then SP ally Congress had fielded its candidate on the seat.

Sources said a few villagers, who had enmity with Diwakar, could be behind the incident. The attackers assaulted Diwakar on the site of road construction killing him and his son on the spot.

A large number of SP workers reached the village soon after the news of the double murder spread.

The police reached the spot soon after the incident and sent the bodies for autopsy. The killers are from the same village, circle inspector Ashok Kumar said, adding that the manhunt to nab them was on.

The sources said that after killing Diwakars, the assassins shot at Chhote Lal’s cousin Mukesh and his son Sumit but missed the targets. The duo had rushed to the incident on getting the information of the clash between Chhote Lal and the assassins.

The sources added that the culprits had come on two bikes and escaped in a car after committing the crime. The car was parked a few yards away from the site.
The locals said the armed assassins picked up an unprovoked fight with Diwakars. They first targeted Sunil and then killed Chhote Lal from a distance of around five feet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Samajwadi Party Sambhal UP crime Chhotelal Diwakar
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp