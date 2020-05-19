Three women migrants killed, 17 injured in mini-truck accident at Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba

By IANS

MAHOBA (UTTAR PRADESH): Three women were killed and 17 injured when a mini-truck carrying migrant workers overturned after a tyre burst. The incident took place late on Monday night, at the Kamlpura village in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district.

The mini-truck was carrying material from a crusher in Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh. Twenty-two migrant workers also got on to the mini -truck and when the vehicle overturned, the workers were buried under the crusher material.

The district officials reached the site of the accident soon after receiving information and rescued the workers with the help of a crane. Mahoba Superintendent of Police ML Patidar said the vehicle, which was carrying the people from Delhi, overturned after a tyre burst.