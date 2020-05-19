UPCC chief arrested in Agra for attempted crossover to NCR with 500 buses sans permission

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The ongoing tug of war over the issue of transportation of migrants by congress sponsored buses intensified when UPCC chief Ajay Kumar Lallu was arrested in Agra at UP-Rajasthan border for forcing to cross through to NCR with 500 buses without any information to Agra district administration on Tuesday.

As per the sources, Agra district administration was asking for an application prior to give passage to the buses to NCR, but UPCC chief was allegedly adamant at seeking the passage and failed to provide the required application.

He even squatted on the road staging a protest with other party workers. As a result, Agra district administration took him into custody.

On the other, a new revelation over the list of the Congress buses gave the controversy a new twist on Tuesday.

As per the claims of the Uttar Pradesh government, the list of 1049 buses provided by Congress party to the state authorities comprised of registration numbers of two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and even 4-wheelers such cars and ambulances.

Of the 1049 vehicles, only 879 were buses rest 31 were three-wheeler auto, 69 were ambulances/ trucks and rest 70 had no details in the government records.

However, an FIR has also been lodged against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's private secretary Sandeep Singh and UPCC chief at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow.

They have been booked for providing a allegedly forged list of 1000 buses which they had provided to the state government.

Reacting to the Lallu’s arrest in Agra, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the UP government of playing politics by delaying the passage to 500 buses stationed at UP-Rajasthan border.

Through a series of tweets, she asked the state government to ply 879 buses which were fund fit.

“We will arrange 200 more by tomorrow and your are free to cross check that list as well. But people are suffering. We can’t delay this anymore,” she tweeted.

She even claimed that 300 buses were reaching NCR bordering Delhi. Yogi government had, on Monday, accepted the Congress’s offer of 1000 buses to facilitate transportation of migrants to their native places from the UP border where thousands of labourers were stranded awaiting their turn to get a ticket token either for the special shramik train or for bus arranged by the state government.

The Congress had been seeking state government’s permission since May 16 and it was accorded to it on Monday.

While allowing the Congress to run the buses, UP government had sought the list of the buses, their fitness certificate and full details of the drivers and conductor on them.

Total six lists were provided by the Congress till Tuesday forenoon, said the government sources adding that transport department authorities were cross-checking the list of buses before putting them in migrants’ service.

“We have done preliminary inquiry and it has come to surface that among the buses, the details of which they have sent, many are turning out to be 3-wheelers, autos and goods carriers. It's unfortunate.

"They are least concerned for the migrants. Sonia Gandhiji should answer why they are committing this

fraud,” said state cabinet minister and state government spokesman Sidharth Nath Singh while talking to media persons.

He said that it was the responsibility of the state government to seek the fitness certificate of the buses to be plied and also that of the drivers and conductors before allowing the permit to run them.

The state authorities have also put out certain registration numbers claiming that they belonged to two wheelers, auto and cars figuring on the list of buses provided by UP Congress.

However, confronting the claim of the state authorities, UPCC chief and party MLA Ajay Kumar Lallu accused the state government of indulging in petty politics at the time of distress and despair. He claimed that initially the state government dilly-dallied over the issue and delayed permission for three days now they were confusing people.

“Government is trying to confuse people, they are intentionally making up fake numbers to do politics. We have provided the numbers of buses, we can make it public, it can be verified,” said the UPCC chief.