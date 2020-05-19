With 26 cases, Assam records highest single-day spike

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam recorded the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The state’s Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said 26 people tested positive which took the state’s tally to 141. Most of these people, including a two-year-old boy, had arrived from outside.

The cases include four deaths. Currently, there are 94 active cases. Altogether 41 persons were discharged from hospitals after they had recovered.

As most cases are being reported from those arriving from outside, Sarma appealed to people, stranded outside and willing to return, to come in a staggered manner.

“Don’t come in huge numbers but in a staggered manner. It will help the government to quarantine you in a better way. Otherwise, the quarantine facilities will be crowded and maintaining social distancing will be difficult,” the Minister said.

If a fewer number of people arrive, say 500 in three days, the government can give them the best of facilities. If more people come together, they will endanger the lives of one another and pose a threat to the society as well, he said.

Every person entering the state is sent to 14 days’ mandatory institutional quarantine. This is followed by 14 days’ home quarantine. The sudden spike in the number of cases has increased the government’s worries.

Meanwhile, the police in Northern Assam’s Dhemaji district arrested one Lintu Gogoi for allegedly murdering his wife. He was in home quarantine following his return from outside where he worked as a labourer. The locals alleged despite being in home quarantine, he often ventured out and picked up quarrels with his wife under the influence of alcohol.