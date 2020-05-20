24 more Kuwait-returnees test COVID-19 positive in Bhopal

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Twenty-four more Indians who returned by two special flights from Kuwait to Indore on May 13, have tested positive for the COVID-19 in Bhopal.

With this, so far 48 out of the 230-odd Indians who returned to the country on May 13, have been tested positive in Bhopal.

According to official sources in Bhopal, the Kuwait returnees who were tested positive have been admitted at the private Chirayu Medical College Hospital and the hospitals associated with the state government-run Gandhi Medical College in Bhopal.

The Kuwait returnees were part of the central government’s Vande Bharat mission to bring back home all Indian nationals stranded abroad.

From Indore, the Kuwait returnees were brought to Bhopal in buses and were quarantined at Army’s 3EME centre’s quarantine facility in the Bairagarh.

While 18 of them had tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, 30 others tested positive for the killer virus in the subsequent days.

The Kuwait returnees hail from Kerala, Telangana, Goa, UP, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Bhopal’s positive case total count touched 1,046 on Tuesday, with 16 new cases over the last 24 hours.

With no fresh deaths being reported in the Madhya Pradesh capital over the last 24 hours, the toll count in the city remained at 39.

68 more patients were discharged from hospitals after turning negative for COVID-19. Till now 632 patients have been discharged from various hospitals in Bhopal, while 375 patients still remain active.