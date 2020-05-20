STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

24 more Kuwait-returnees test COVID-19 positive in Bhopal

As many as 24 Indians who returned by two special flights from Kuwait to Indore on May 13, have tested positive for the COVID-19 in Bhopal.

Published: 20th May 2020 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

Airport Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Twenty-four more Indians who returned by two special flights from Kuwait to Indore on May 13, have tested positive for the COVID-19 in Bhopal.

With this, so far 48 out of the 230-odd Indians who returned to the country on May 13, have been tested positive in Bhopal.

According to official sources in Bhopal, the Kuwait returnees who were tested positive have been admitted at the private Chirayu Medical College Hospital and the hospitals associated with the state government-run Gandhi Medical College in Bhopal.

The Kuwait returnees were part of the central government’s Vande Bharat mission to bring back home all Indian nationals stranded abroad.

From Indore, the Kuwait returnees were brought to Bhopal in buses and were quarantined at Army’s 3EME centre’s quarantine facility in the Bairagarh.

While 18 of them had tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, 30 others tested positive for the killer virus in the subsequent days.

The Kuwait returnees hail from Kerala, Telangana, Goa, UP, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Bhopal’s positive case total count touched 1,046 on Tuesday, with 16 new cases over the last 24 hours.

With no fresh deaths being reported in the Madhya Pradesh capital over the last 24 hours, the toll count in the city remained at 39.

68 more patients were discharged from hospitals after turning negative for COVID-19. Till now 632 patients have been discharged from various hospitals in Bhopal, while 375 patients still remain active.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kuwait Kuwait Coronavirus Bhopal coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp