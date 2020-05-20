STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress revamps district units in Scindia Turf

The party is gearing up for by-elections for 24 seats which fell vacant by resignation of 22 Congress MLAs, besides, 2 more had fallen vacant earlier.

Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia

Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Two months after Jyotiraditya Scindia switched loyalty leading to the fall of the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, the party has appointed new district presidents in the state, including in the Scindia turf.

As many as 11 new district party presidents have been appointed in Guna, Gwalior, Sheopur, Vidisha, Sehore, Ratlam, Shivpuri, Hoshangabad and Dewas rural.

Earlier the party had appointed Mukul Wasnik as General Secretary in-charge and two Secretaries.

The party is eyeing Scindia detractors and potential leaders who can wrest these seats for the party.

The Congress came to power in 2018, but was unseated by the rebellion of Jyotiraditya Scindia who blamed the then Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh for sidelining him.

The Scindia supporters are said to have been given tickets by the BJP in the elections.

