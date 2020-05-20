COVID-19 lockdown: Uttarakhand HC directs to keep migrants coming from red zones at border areas

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to send people returning to the state from red zone areas of the other parts of the country into a week long 'institutional quarantine' before letting them enter the state.

The matters were heard in the division bench of justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ravindra Maithani. Next hearing of the petitions has been scheduled on June 2. The court also added that these people must be quarantined at border areas of Uttarakhand and tests should be conducted of those who are symptomatic for COVID-19.

The directions came while court combined two public interest litigations concerning COVID-19 spread and alleged lack of facilities and precautions by the state government. Dushyant Mainali, counsel for one of the petitioners in one of the PILs said, "The honorable court give many directions including making suitable arrangements for containing spread of coronavirus."

Lawyers of the central government and Indian Council Medical Research (ICMR) told the court that they are ready to provide any necessary equipments as soon as the demand is raised by the state government. Till date cases have rose to 120 with 24 new cases within 36 hours of duration.