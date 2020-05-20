STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 lockdown: Uttarakhand HC directs to keep migrants coming from red zones at border areas

The court also added that these people must be quarantined at border areas of Uttarakhand and tests should be conducted of those who are symptomatic for COVID-19.

Published: 20th May 2020 09:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 09:21 PM   |  A+A-

Medical teams are doing thermal screening for all the passengers coming from different states after easing the state movements during the lockdown 4.0, in Dehradun

Medical teams are doing thermal screening for all the passengers coming from different states after easing the state movements during the lockdown 4.0, in Dehradun. (Photo| ANI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to send people returning to the state from red zone areas of the other parts of the country into a week long 'institutional quarantine' before letting them enter the state. 

The matters were heard in the division bench of justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ravindra Maithani. Next hearing of the petitions has been scheduled on June 2. The court also added that these people must be quarantined at border areas of Uttarakhand and tests should be conducted of those who are symptomatic for COVID-19.

The directions came while court combined two public interest litigations concerning COVID-19 spread and alleged lack of facilities and precautions by the state government. Dushyant Mainali, counsel for one of the petitioners in one of the PILs said, "The honorable court give many directions including making suitable arrangements for containing spread of coronavirus."

Lawyers of the central government and Indian Council Medical Research (ICMR) told the court that they are ready to provide any necessary equipments as soon as the demand is raised by the state government. Till date cases have rose to 120 with 24 new cases within 36 hours of duration. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttarakhand High Court ICMR Uttarakhand migrants COVID19 Coronavirus Uttarakhand border red zone
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp