STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 testing should be performed on dead bodies of suspected cases, rules ICMR

The guidelines assume significance in the wake of a decision by the Delhi government not to conduct tests on dead patients who were suspected for the infection.

Published: 20th May 2020 01:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 01:32 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

Representational image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Council of Medical Research, on Tuesday recommended that all suspected Covid19 cases should be tested for infection even after the death of the patients.

The document ‘Standard Guidelines For Medico Legal Autopsy In Covid 19 Deaths In India released by the ICMR said that “ it is advisable to collect nasopharyngeal swab at the emergency department/casualty/ward/ICU and should be sent for COVID-19 RT-PCR test in all suspected cases before moving the body to mortuary for preservation if the same was not sent in due hospital course.”

The guidelines assume significance in the wake of a decision by the Delhi government not to conduct tests on dead patients who were suspected for the infection, a move that has been labelled as a bid to cover up infection deaths by many public health experts.

ALSO READ | No invasive technique should be adopted for forensic autopsy in COVID-19 death cases: ICMR

“I hope at least now after the latest ICMR guideline, the Delhi government revises it earlier order and conducts the required tests on those who may have succumbed to the disease before even proper diagnosis,” said Malini Aisola, co-convener of All India Drug Action Network, a patients rights group.

“These guidelines will help the country see a clearer picture of the extent of infection spread.”

In the latest guidelines, ICMR said that during this pandemic, many of the dead bodies will be of COVID-19 suspected people, which can be alleged suicides, accidents, homicides or brought dead cases to hospitals.

“These cases will be labeled by emergency doctors as medico-legal case and subsequently police will be informed, which may necessitate a forensic autopsy.”

The research body also said the cases having at least one of the epidemiological history features or two clinical features of Covid 19 should be treated as “suspects”.

Epidemiological history will include travel history or residence in areas declared COVID-19 hotspots 14 days prior to onset of symptoms, contact with COVID-19 cases, exposure to patients with fever or respiratory symptoms in COVID-19 hotspots, evidence of clustering and fever with or without respiratory symptoms.

The guidelines also said asymptomatic infected people and patients in incubation period may not meet the diagnostic criteria for suspected cases but if they have possible epidemiological history, all dead bodies without reliable clinical or epidemiological history and all unidentified dead bodies should be treated as suspected COVID 19 deaths.

“Cases with negative swab results also should be treated as suspected COVID-19 deaths as false negative result is not uncommon,” said the national recommendation that has been prepared by the department of forensic medicine and toxicology, AIIMS, Delhi under the ICMR supervision.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ICMR COVID 19 COVID 19 testing
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
COVID-19: India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35000 cases
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp