Exempt pregnant women, persons with disabilities from joining office: Centre to all departments

The directive comes a day after it allowed 50 per cent of junior staff to resume work from office, following the latest relaxations guidelines to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 20th May 2020 12:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 12:27 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnant women

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: All central government departments have been asked to exempt pregnant women, persons with disabilities and those with comorbidities from joining offices in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Personnel Ministry said on Tuesday.

It has been decided that government servants who have underlying conditions (comorbidities) and were undergoing treatment for these ailments before the lockdown, may, as far as possible be exempted from roster duty upon production of medical prescription from treating physicians, the ministry said.

"Similarly, persons with disabilities and pregnant women may also not be included in the roster to be prepared," it said in a directive issued to all the central government departments.

The ministry had on Monday asked 50 per cent of its junior employees, below the level of deputy secretary, to join work in office.

For regulating attendance of officers and staff, below the level of deputy secretary, all heads of department have been asked by the Personnel Ministry to prepare a roster so to ensure that 50 per cent of officers and staff attend office on every alternate day.

All officers of the level of deputy secretary and above shall attend office on all working days, it had said.

All heads of the department have also been asked to ensure that 50 per cent of officers and staff, who attend office, observe staggered timings, the Personnel Ministry had said.

There will be three shifts for the central government employees-- 9 am to 5.30 pm, 9.30 am to 6 pm and 10 am to 6.30 pm.

