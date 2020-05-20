Gurugram now has 45 containment zones

By IANS

GURUGRAM: The Gurugram administration on Wednesday declared 10 more containment zones in the district taking the tally to 45.

The decision was taken after review committee meeting wherein 14 new areas detected in the district having fresh cases appeared within five days. Earlier, Gurugram had 35 cases five days ago.

Officials have also lifted containment zones at four places including Tyagiwada in Gurugram block, Shiv Kund, Bharatwada, and Thakur wada in Sohna block.

Gurugram currently has containment zones at Ashok Vihar, Islampur village, Kadipur enclave, Surat Nagar, Khandsa road vegetable market area, Patel Nagar, Hira Nagar Shakti Nagar, Anand Garden, Krishna Nagar, Jyoti Park, and Baldev Nagar.AEarlier, Palam Vihar, Sirhaul village's lane 1, lane 7 and lane 6B, Dundehera, New Palam Vihar, sector 12, sector 39, Meghdoot Apartment, Sector 10A, Om Nagar, Gahlot Vihar, Anand Vihar, Nandi Dham, Shankar Vihar, Chandan Vihar, Chauma Fatak, Chotu Ram Chowk, Dev jewelary shop, Sav Vihar, Krishna colony, DLF phase 2, Harmitage housing society DLF phase 3, Nathupur, Kherkidhaula, Bajghera, Baliawas, Sheetala colony, Shikandarpur Ghosi, sector 22, Sector 9, sector 44 near Gold souk mall.

"As per the guidelines of ministry of health and family welfare, we have declared same number of buffer zones along every containment zones. The review of these containment zones will take place only after no case would appear in next 28 days," said Amit Khatri, DM of Gurugram.

Meanwhile, health officials have detected 7 new positive cases of coronaviru on Wednesday. With this, the total number of positive cases reached 227 in Gurugram including 95 active cases and 131 discharged from hospitals.