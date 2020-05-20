STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gurugram now has 45 containment zones

Officials have also lifted containment zones at four places including Tyagiwada in Gurugram block, Shiv Kund, Bharatwada, and Thakur wada in Sohna block.

Health workers conduct health survey from resident of identified containment zone at Delhi police colony in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)

By IANS

GURUGRAM: The Gurugram administration on Wednesday declared 10 more containment zones in the district taking the tally to 45.

The decision was taken after review committee meeting wherein 14 new areas detected in the district having fresh cases appeared within five days. Earlier, Gurugram had 35 cases five days ago.

Gurugram currently has containment zones at Ashok Vihar, Islampur village, Kadipur enclave, Surat Nagar, Khandsa road vegetable market area, Patel Nagar, Hira Nagar Shakti Nagar, Anand Garden, Krishna Nagar, Jyoti Park, and Baldev Nagar.AEarlier, Palam Vihar, Sirhaul village's lane 1, lane 7 and lane 6B, Dundehera, New Palam Vihar, sector 12, sector 39, Meghdoot Apartment, Sector 10A, Om Nagar, Gahlot Vihar, Anand Vihar, Nandi Dham, Shankar Vihar, Chandan Vihar, Chauma Fatak, Chotu Ram Chowk, Dev jewelary shop, Sav Vihar, Krishna colony, DLF phase 2, Harmitage housing society DLF phase 3, Nathupur, Kherkidhaula, Bajghera, Baliawas, Sheetala colony, Shikandarpur Ghosi, sector 22, Sector 9, sector 44 near Gold souk mall.

"As per the guidelines of ministry of health and family welfare, we have declared same number of buffer zones along every containment zones. The review of these containment zones will take place only after no case would appear in next 28 days," said Amit Khatri, DM of Gurugram.

Meanwhile, health officials have detected 7 new positive cases of coronaviru on Wednesday. With this, the total number of positive cases reached 227 in Gurugram including 95 active cases and 131 discharged from hospitals.

Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
