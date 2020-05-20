STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lockdown: Haryana takes back decision to ply inter-state buses, public transport within state only

The move, to resume bus travel to various states, came after Khattar's announcement on Monday that inter-state bus travel to and from Haryana will resume.

Published: 20th May 2020 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana Police personnel check identity cards at Delhi-Gurugram border

Haryana Police personnel check identity cards at Delhi-Gurugram border. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana government on Wednesday took back its decision to ply inter-state buses but said its buses will continue to run within the state.

The decision came after Home minister Anil Vij met Chief Minister M L Khattar and told him that it will be difficult to keep a check as there is high possibility of COVID-19 infection spreading once people freely travel from one state to the other.

"I met the chief minister here and I also wrote to him on Tuesday stating that we are not prepared to run inter-state buses," Vij, who is also the health minister, told the media here.

Vij said he told the CM that it would not be possible to test so many people or quarantine them and also pointed out that the number of cases were high in some neighbouring states like Delhi.

The minister told Khattar that it would be quite difficult to keep a check and infection could spread.

"I told the CM that we should not ply inter-state buses. I also told him that in Delhi alone, there are so many cases, how can we manage and prevent infection.

"He (CM) agreed to my suggestion and now Haryana will not run inter-state buses. The chief minister also gave necessary instructions to the state's Transport department in this regard," Vij said.

However, Haryana Roadways buses will continue to run within the state, he said.

The move, to resume bus travel to various states, came after Khattar's announcement on Monday that inter-state bus travel to and from Haryana will resume.

After the announcement, the Haryana government had written to the transport departments of at least six states and two Union territories, seeking their consent to start inter-state bus services on 12 select routes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Haryana Haryana inter state transport Lockdown Lockdown extension
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp