'Metro open, schools shut': Noida DM issues guidelines for lockdown 4.0

LUCKNOW: With the onset of the fourth phase of lockdown, the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has come up with guidelines and norms to be followed until May 31. The guidelines are in consonance with the rules specified by Uttar Pradesh Government on Monday.

The new set of guidelines, shared by DM Suhas LY through his official twitter handle on Wednesday morning, defined the relaxation in restrictions at places except containment zones.

So far, the district has reported 300 corona positive cases with five deaths.

The guidelines specify that the restriction on the metro rail service would continue. Schools, colleges, educational institutions, and coaching classes would remain shut till May 31. No relaxation has been given in hospitality services (except for those giving services to doctors, police personnel and tourists

stranded due to the lockdown), multiplexes, cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, assembly halls.

Stadiums will be allowed to open but without spectators. Moreover, all kinds of religious, social, political, entertainment, gatherings, all religious places, and religious congregations will not be allowed.

For kitchens, canteens, and restaurants at bus stations, railways stations and airports, etc only home delivery of food will be allowed.

There would be no permission for vehicles including passenger vehicles and buses for inter-state movement. The passenger vehicles and buses authorized by other states will also not be allowed for movement, the state government will be issuing guidelines in this regard as well.

Any kind of movement except for essential and emergency services will be prohibited from 7 pm to 7 am. In all the zones people above the age of 65 years, pregnant women, children below 10 years, and people with multiple illnesses will have to stay indoors. However, the industrial activities will be allowed to operate but outside the containment zone. The industrial units would be required to comply with norms and take precautions like face-mask, cover ensuring social distancing among the workers.

At the shops which will be allowed to open, shopkeepers will have to keep hand sanitizer for customers and use face masks, gloves, and also customers without a mask will not be entertained. No weekly Mandis (markets) will be allowed in urban areas while in rural areas they will be allowed but with social distancing measures.

The shops next to each other in markets will have to open alternately and they will have to ensure strict implementation of social distancing measures and guidelines. Apart from essential services, no shop will be allowed to operate beyond 7 pm.

For restaurants only food delivery will be allowed meanwhile sweet shops will only be able to sell the sweets and won’t be allowed to serve the customers at the shop. Marriage Houses will be allowed to operate with prior permission. Only 20 people will be allowed to gather in any function and also funerals.

A separate vending one would be identified for street vendors who would operate only after ensure face mask and gloves and social distancing norms.

Only two persons besides the driver will be allowed in 4 wheelers. Those riding a two-wheeler will be allowed to ride without a pillion rider, however, if a female is a pillion rider then she will be allowed. All those riding two-wheelers will have to ensure they wear helmets along with a face mask. Meanwhile in three wheelers-apart from driver two people will be allowed and both should wear face masks.

The guideline pertaining to movement across the Noida-Delhi border will remain unchanged. Printing Press and Dry Cleaners will be allowed to operate. Medics, Nurses, Para Medical Staff, and Sanitation workers will be allowed from in and outside the state without any restriction. Good carrier will be allowed for inter-state transport.

Public parks will be allowed to open from 7 am to 10 am in the morning and 4 pm to 7 pm in the evening but the norms of social distancing will be strictly in place.

Apart from this at public places people will have to wear mask compulsorily and strictly follow the guidelines. Not more than five people will be allowed to gather at a public place. Spitting, consuming liquor at public places will attract fine.