Migrant woman travelling in Shramik special train delivers baby at Bihar's Danapur station

Mohammad Aslam Ansari, 35, along with his pregnant wife Minaz Khartoon, 25, were returning to Sitamarhi district by a Sharmik special train from Surat in Gujarat.

Published: 20th May 2020 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 09:34 AM

baby

Representative image

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: A pregnant migrant woman travelling in a Shramik special train delivered a baby boy at a platform Bihar's Danapur railway station on Tuesday.

Mohammad Aslam Ansari, 35, along with his pregnant wife Minaz Khartoon, 25, were returning to Sitamarhi district by a Sharmik special train from Surat in Gujarat.

Khartoon complained of labour pain as soon as the train started moving from Ara railway station.Seening the woman in the labour pain, some  migrant workers travelling in the same coach alerted the railway officials on-board.

Sources said as soon as the train reached Danapur, doctors and paramedical staff of a railway medical team helped the woman deliver the baby at a platform number 3.

"Within 20 minutes, curtains were raised to set up a makeshift delivery room on the platform and doctors ensured a safe delivery of the child," said a railway official of Danapur.

"We had been praying for this since last year and finally, Allah has heard our prayers  during the ongoing holy period of Ramzan," Ansari said, adding that the baby was doing well.

"Smiles have returned to my wife's face as she was worried about the delivery because of the nationwide lockdown," he said.

