STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Not many need ICU, says Centre as India records highest overnight spike in COVID-19

Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the Union ministry of health and family welfare said that of total 61, 149 active cases, 2.94 % are on oxygen support, 3% in ICU and 0.45 % on ventilators.

Published: 20th May 2020 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

An ICU ward at the Centre for Covid-19.

Representational image

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As India recorded 5,611 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest overnight spike so far, the Centre underlined that the country is doing fairly well as only a little over 6 per cent of active cases need oxygen support, ICU care or ventilator support.

In a press briefing that resumed on Wednesday after a gap of 8 days, Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the Union ministry of health and family welfare said that of total 61, 149 active cases, 2.94 % are on oxygen support, 3% in ICU and 0.45 % on ventilators.

“Our recovery rate has been steadily rising and many people are getting cured due to early identification of the infection,” said Agarwal. The recoverry rate after the infection in India has now reached nearly 40 per cent.

The total number of Covid 19 cases in the country, on the other hand, has climbed to 1,06,750 with 3,303 deaths. A total of 140 deaths have been recorded within 24 hours.

The ministry said that as many as 42,298 people have recovered from coronavirus infection while the total count of active cases in the country stands at 61,149.

Seven states - Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh account for over 80% of total COVID-19 cases in the country.

The JS, meanwhile, stressed on the fact that incidents of infection and death rate per lakh population in India is way lesser than most other badly-hit countries and these figures for the country are better than the global average.

Replying to a question on the revised discharge policy that allows hospitalised Covid-19 cases without fever for 10 days to go home without confirming negative status through a test, Agarwal said that evidence shows that pre-symptomatic/mild/moderate cases in such cases have been found to be not spreading infection.

Dr. R R Gangakhedkar, chief epidemiologist at the India Council for Medical Research who appeared in the press briefing after nearly a month, meanwhile said that more than 1 lakh RTPCR tests have been conducted within 24 hours for last two consecutive days.

A total of 25.36 lakh tests have been carried out so far and these tests are being conducted in 391 laboratories within ICMR network and 164 in private sector.

Responding to a question on whether there would be any change in the government guideline for usage of anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine for treatment or prevention of Covid-19, he said that the matter is under “review”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India coronavirus coronavirus ICU oxygen support highest spike in India
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp