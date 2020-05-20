STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Obscene video of woman filmed at COVID-19 quarantine centre in Madhya Pradesh, two youths held

Two cousin sisters, including a married woman who had returned to native Sagar district recently from Indore, a COVID-19 hotspot, were quarantined at the quarantine center in Kumeria Bhatoli village.

Published: 20th May 2020 08:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 08:53 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: In a shocking episode, an obscene video of a young woman has allegedly been filmed at a quarantine centre in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh. Two men who are accused of making the obscene video and then sending it to the concerned woman, have been arrested by the Garhakota police in Sagar district.

According to Sagar district police sources, two cousin sisters, including a married woman who had returned to native Sagar district recently from Indore, a COVID-19 hotspot, were quarantined at the quarantine center in Kumeria Bhatoli village under Garhakota police station recently.

On Tuesday, the two women made a complaint to the Garhakota police station, alleging that two youths residing in the same village where the centre is located had made obscene video of one of the two women, while she was bathing in the quarantine centre premises.

Subsequently, the accused had sent the obscene video to the concerned woman, asking her to come and meet them, failing which the video would be uploaded on the social media. "The matter was reported to us after which, a case was registered against the accused under Sections 354 of IPC and also provisions of the Information and Technology Act," the Sagar district police superintendent Amit Sanghi told The New Indian Express on Wednesday.

The two youths identified as Sunil Ladiya and Laxman Ladiya, both residents of the Kumeria Bhatoli village were arrested later. Investigations have revealed that the two arrested youths had filmed the obscene clip using their cell-phone. "We have seized the cell-phone, which will be sent for forensic examination," said Sanghi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh quarantine MP obscene video Sagar district police MP COVID quarantine Coronavirus COVID19
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp