Obscene video of woman filmed at COVID-19 quarantine centre in Madhya Pradesh, two youths held

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: In a shocking episode, an obscene video of a young woman has allegedly been filmed at a quarantine centre in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh. Two men who are accused of making the obscene video and then sending it to the concerned woman, have been arrested by the Garhakota police in Sagar district.

According to Sagar district police sources, two cousin sisters, including a married woman who had returned to native Sagar district recently from Indore, a COVID-19 hotspot, were quarantined at the quarantine center in Kumeria Bhatoli village under Garhakota police station recently.

On Tuesday, the two women made a complaint to the Garhakota police station, alleging that two youths residing in the same village where the centre is located had made obscene video of one of the two women, while she was bathing in the quarantine centre premises.

Subsequently, the accused had sent the obscene video to the concerned woman, asking her to come and meet them, failing which the video would be uploaded on the social media. "The matter was reported to us after which, a case was registered against the accused under Sections 354 of IPC and also provisions of the Information and Technology Act," the Sagar district police superintendent Amit Sanghi told The New Indian Express on Wednesday.

The two youths identified as Sunil Ladiya and Laxman Ladiya, both residents of the Kumeria Bhatoli village were arrested later. Investigations have revealed that the two arrested youths had filmed the obscene clip using their cell-phone. "We have seized the cell-phone, which will be sent for forensic examination," said Sanghi.