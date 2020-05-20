STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sangh affiliate to campaign for MSME revival

Swadeshi Jagran Manch also plans to set up cells in each districts, besides trying to revive cottage industries in the country

Published: 20th May 2020 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to go vocal about local, the RSS affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) has decided to launch a nationwide campaign for the revival of the cottage industries, with focus on over 700 MSME (Medium and Small enterprises) clusters for the import replacement from China.

At the same time another RSS affiliate Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) will be holding protests across the country against dilution of labour laws.While calling upon the Centre to impose custom duty to ward off unfair trade practices allegedly by China, the SJM co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan on Tuesday said that the campaign will set up cells in each districts to give a boost to self-sufficiency with revival of the industries.

“The nationwide campaign will seek to encourage revival of local industries to generate employments, much against the economic ideas which drove grobalisation, which essentially meant creation of jobs in countries which could indulge in unfair trade practices,” said Mahajan.

The Prime Minister in the last address to the nation had stressed on Swdeshi model of the economy in which has asked the people to become vocal about the local. The RSS affiliates have also gone in an overdrive to push the discourse around going vocal about local to the centre stage.     

However, the BMS remains unimpressed with the Centre and the state governments for diluting the labour laws in the name of the Covid-19 crisis.

The BMS will hold protest across the country against BJP-ruled states’ moves to dilute the abour laws norms to attract investments. Its representatives have so far met Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. It will also submit a memorandum to the President  and demand rollback of measures announced other state governments.

