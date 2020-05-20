STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Surge in OTT platform subscriptions during India lockdown: Survey

Social media apps such as WhatsApp (92 per cent), YouTube (84 per cent), and Facebook (80 per cent) also saw a surge in usage during the lockdown.

Published: 20th May 2020 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Netflix

Representational image for Netflix.

By IANS

BENGALURU: There has been a definitive surge in Indians taking new subscription of various content streaming services and according to a new survey that came out on Wednesday, more than 75 per cent of Indians have purchased new subscriptions for over-the-top (OTT) platforms during the lockdown period.

The survey from market research and analysis firm Velocity MR with a small samle size of 3,000 respondents found that 73 per cent people stated watching Hotstar and YouTube, while Amazon Prime and Netflix saw an increase in subscription with 67 per cent and 65 per cent, respectively.

Social media apps such as WhatsApp (92 per cent), YouTube (84 per cent), and Facebook (80 per cent) also saw a surge in usage during the lockdown.

"As no new daily soaps are being aired during the lockdown, 80 per cent preferred watching movies followed by National News (65 per cent)," Jasal Shah, Managing Director & CEO, Velocity MR, said in a statement.

The findings showed that more than 80 per cent of respondents use WhatsApp for video conferencing, thus, making it the top video conferencing app used during the lockdown. Skype is majorly used by salaried individuals (41 per cent).

With more free time due to the lockdown, 52 per cent people found it as an opportunity to upgrade skills and enrol in online courses.

E-learning companies also saw a rise, with Byju's enrolling students at 33 per cent, followed by Unacademy (28 per cent) and Udemy (28 per cent), said the survey.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
OTT platform subscriptions India coronavirus lockdown Netflix Amazon Prime Hotstar
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp