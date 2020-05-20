Take-off time for flights again, middle seats will be on offer but there are other riders

Kumar Vikram By

DELHI: It's take-off time for domestic flights again, which will resume services from May 25.

All the social distancing norms will be enforced, but middle seats will not be kept vacant as airlines are already running on thin margins, Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said.

The 'calibrated' resumption comes two months after the services were shut due to the COVID-19 lockdown announced across the country.

"All airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th May," Puri said in one of his tweets.

"SOPs (Standard Operation Procedure) for passenger movement are also being separately issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation," the Minister added.

Puri informed that he would not recommend a seat configuration where middle seats are kept vacant since it will add to the financial woes of the airlines.

While talking to a news channel, the minister cited experience gained during the flight operations under the Vande Bharat mission and said that middle seats were not kept vacant even on those flights.

Sources also hinted that the ministry did not want airfares to go up at this point of time. Keeping middle seats vacant will only raise airfares considerably, which may lead to protests from passengers.

While the government has said that operations will begin in a calibrated manner, it is most likely that airports in red zones may not open immediately.

Sources said that some of the busiest routes might see flight operations. But then some of the country's biggest and busiest airports, including Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, are in red zones.

Welcoming the decision, Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet said, "This resumption will go a long way in lifting the overall economic sentiment in the country. While the SOP for the resumption of operations and details of flights to be operated is still awaited, we are sure that this much-awaited move will help a large number of passengers by providing them access to the safest and quickest means of transport. SpiceJet is all geared up to resume operations post lockdown and is committed to providing the highest level of cleanliness and a safe, secure and healthy flying experience to its passengers and staff."



According to industry sources, most of the airlines have planned to utilise only about 30 percent of their fleet to start with and a further decision will be taken as per the demand and keeping in mind the zones.

Earlier this month, in a communication to airport managers across the country, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) had asked all airports to be prepared to handle flight operations.

Passengers will not be allowed to carry cabin baggage and will have to fill up a questionnaire seeking their past travel history and other details.

Downloading Aarogya Setu app will also be required and flyers will have to reach airports at least two hours before the departure, as per the draft SOP.

Keeping three rows of the plane vacant to meet any medical emergencies is also proposed in the draft.

Green status on Aarogya Setu app, web check-in, and temperature checks for all domestic-, departing- and arriving passengers were also among the proposed measures in the draft SOP issued to stakeholders.



Airports should have an isolation zone in the terminal building as well as the airside for passengers showing symptoms.

Airports would have to put in place distance markings, disinfect all common areas such as lifts, escalators, chairs in seating areas, food and beverages and retail outlets. The availability of a moveable hand wash cart or alcohol-based hand sanitisers within the terminal should be ensured.

Besides, to ensure pilots remain proficient in operations, the DGCA has allowed approved training organisations for simulator utilisation only for pilots.