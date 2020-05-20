Two BSF troopers killed in rifle snatching attempt by militants in Jammu and Kashmir

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Two Border Security Force (BSF) troopers were killed on Wednesday during a weapon snatching attempt by militants in J&K's Ganderbal district.

Police sources said that motorcycle-borne militants attacked two BSF troopers with pistols and snatched their service rifles.

"The area has been surrounded for searches to trace the assailants. A general alert has been sounded in Srinagar and Ganderbal districts to nab the militants," police sources said.