STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Be corona warriors: Madhya Pradesh High Court sets bail condition for accused in criminal cases

While granting bail or anticipatory bail, the court, in many of these cases, observed that the accused was young/middle-aged/able-bodied/responsible citizen.

Published: 21st May 2020 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Become corona warriors — this is the condition set by the Gwalior bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court for granting bail to the accused in many criminal cases over past few days.

The cases in which such an order has been passed include one filed under the stringent SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, a 2015 case filed by the CBI against a middleman arrested in connection with the Vyapam scam for arranging a dummy to sit in place of the actual candidate in the Forest Guard Appointment Examination in 2013, a matter pertaining to seizure of 92.5 gm smack in Sheopur district, assaulting a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty.

The accused were released on bail on the same condition in other cases too, including that of murder, jumping bail, attempt to murder, theft of liquor, cheating, fraud, breach of trust and cases under the Essential Commodities Act and the Excise Act.

Most of the orders were passed by benches of Justices Sheel Nagu and Rajeev Kumar Shrivastava. While granting bail or anticipatory bail, the court, in many of these cases, observed that the accused was young/middle-aged/able-bodied/responsible citizen.

“In the present time, where the entire humanity is struggling to survive against the Covid-19 pandemic, the government machinery is experiencing an extreme shortage of hands in the process of disaster management. The petitioner, a citizen of India, is obliged to assist the government in times of deep crisis by discharging his fundamental duty enshrined under Article 51-A (d), which states that citizens must defend the country and render national service when called upon to do so,” read one of the bail orders.

The HC bench directed the petitioners to register themselves with the district magistrate concerned as ‘COVID-19 Warrior’ so that they are assigned suitable work taking all prescribed precautions. “This court expects that the petitioner shall rise to the occasion to serve the society in this time of crisis to discharge his fundamental duty of rendering national service,” the bench said.

The nature, quantum and duration of the work to be assigned are left to the discretion of the DM concerned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Madhya Pradesh High Court Corona Warrior
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp