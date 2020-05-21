COVID-19 lockdown: Liquor shops in Indore remain closed despite nod from MP government

By ANI

INDORE: Liquor shops in rural areas of Indore remained shut on Wednesday, despite relaxations in restrictions in the fourth phase of coronavirus lockdown.

The Madhya Pradesh government allowed liquor shops to open in the state on Wednesday while asking shopkeepers to ensure that social distancing norms are being adhered to.

"Indore's condition is like that of Wuhan. We do not want to aggravate the situation by opening liquor stores," Mahendra Namdev, a liquor firm owner, said.

With 2,715 confirmed COVID-19 cases, Indore has emerged as a hotspot in Madhya Pradesh.

The state total stands at 5,735, with 267 deaths so far, as per the Union Health Ministry.