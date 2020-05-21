STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Uttarakhand distributes glasses to stop spitting practice

The initiative has been rolled out as a pilot project involving COVID-19 patients at Government Doon Medical College Hospital.

Published: 21st May 2020 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers and doctors with ‘Spitting Glasses’ ahead of their distribution. (Photo | EPS)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has started handing out ‘spitting glasses’ to people to keep a check on the practice.

Dr Ashutosh Sayana, principal, Doon Medical College said, “These ‘easy spit’ glasses are being distributed anokha patients of the isolation ward. This is to stop the spread of Covid-19 through sitting here and there randomly.”

The initiative has been rolled out as a pilot project involving COVID-19 patients at Government Doon Medical College Hospital.

The idea of these glasses have been conceived and put to realization by a group of youngsters from Nagpur.

The glass is made by biodegradable materials such as paper, polymer and pulp.

According to health experts, the virus is believed to spread through droplets, especially saliva.

Total 300 such glasses have been given to hospitals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Spitting Glasses
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp