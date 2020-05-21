COVID-19: Uttarakhand distributes glasses to stop spitting practice

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has started handing out ‘spitting glasses’ to people to keep a check on the practice.

Dr Ashutosh Sayana, principal, Doon Medical College said, “These ‘easy spit’ glasses are being distributed anokha patients of the isolation ward. This is to stop the spread of Covid-19 through sitting here and there randomly.”

The initiative has been rolled out as a pilot project involving COVID-19 patients at Government Doon Medical College Hospital.

The idea of these glasses have been conceived and put to realization by a group of youngsters from Nagpur.

The glass is made by biodegradable materials such as paper, polymer and pulp.

According to health experts, the virus is believed to spread through droplets, especially saliva.

Total 300 such glasses have been given to hospitals.